State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

