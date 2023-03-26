State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,563,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 135.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 85.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of AEL stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The company had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

See Also

