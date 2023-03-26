State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 505.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,759 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 117.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,368.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $54,060.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,368.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,431,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 545,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,009,598 over the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

