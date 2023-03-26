State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after buying an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after buying an additional 421,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,824,000 after buying an additional 316,766 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,031,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,915,000 after buying an additional 107,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTHM. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Livent Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Livent’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent



Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

