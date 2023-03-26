State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 604.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 735,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avista by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after purchasing an additional 704,947 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 419,864 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 238,745 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,077 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Avista Stock Performance

AVA opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.59 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Avista’s payout ratio is 86.79%.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

