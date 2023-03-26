State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $271.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.