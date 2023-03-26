State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $100,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 74.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 397,100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,765,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $211.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.59. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $218.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

