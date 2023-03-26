State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,413,000 after buying an additional 128,192 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Workday by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after buying an additional 551,281 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,588,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY opened at $190.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.24, a P/E/G ratio of 89.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.52. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $248.92.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.72.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $233,538.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,035,897.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $233,538.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,035,897.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,803 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

