State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.21 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE GGG opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

