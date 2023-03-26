State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,934,000 after acquiring an additional 144,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,790,000 after purchasing an additional 111,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.13. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

