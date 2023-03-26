State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.31 Million Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 559.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.48. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.