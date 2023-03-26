State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at $70,099,044.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Further Reading

