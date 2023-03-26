State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.4 %

DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.52 and its 200 day moving average is $141.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

