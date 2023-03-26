State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.39 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Toro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $564,094.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,737 shares of company stock worth $10,507,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Down 0.6 %

TTC opened at $107.73 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.22.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

