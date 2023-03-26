State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 34,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,704,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $89.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.49. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $2,844,882.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,957 shares of company stock worth $8,257,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

