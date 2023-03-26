State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 74.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Insider Activity

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $89.42 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average of $85.88.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

