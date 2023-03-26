State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,352,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.88.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also

