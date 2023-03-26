State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,981 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Certara were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERT stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Certara’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

