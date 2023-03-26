State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 103 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $30,471.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,882.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $94,017 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $126.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

