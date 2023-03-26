State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 12,792 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ opened at $75.18 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

