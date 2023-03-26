State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 270 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74,666 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 91.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 95,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HWM stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

