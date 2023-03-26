State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 638 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 412,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 251,836 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,711,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.32%.

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Mizuho cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

