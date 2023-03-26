State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AAON by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in AAON by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in AAON by 1.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.09. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

AAON Cuts Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AAON news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,505.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

