State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $61.78 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

