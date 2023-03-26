State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $284.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 172.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.72 and a 200 day moving average of $285.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.05.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

