State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,397 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $15,313,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.