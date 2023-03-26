State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Markel by 181.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 220.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,215.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,329.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,268.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

