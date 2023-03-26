State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,323 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 325.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Hostess Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.