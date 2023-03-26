State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,227 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. American Trust lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.4 %

TEAM stock opened at $152.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.05. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $318.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $1,315,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,596.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $1,315,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,596.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $652,232.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,429.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,101 shares of company stock valued at $41,380,987. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlassian

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

