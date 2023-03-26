State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 425 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,781,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,467,000 after buying an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Whirlpool by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,261,000 after buying an additional 73,544 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $127.17 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $199.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHR. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

