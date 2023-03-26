State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 730 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $108.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.24. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

