State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,275 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,875,000 after purchasing an additional 508,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Hasbro by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,274,000 after acquiring an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $49.04 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

