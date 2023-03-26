State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $128.30 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $160.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average is $96.08. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

