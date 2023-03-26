Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

STLD opened at $108.39 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.08 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.