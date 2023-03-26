Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 46,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $421.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.