Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 46,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $421.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

