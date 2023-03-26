Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

CVX opened at $156.06 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.05 and a 200 day moving average of $169.40. The firm has a market cap of $297.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

