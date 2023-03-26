STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Up 1%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.13 and last traded at C$3.10. Approximately 196,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 260,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of C$222.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

