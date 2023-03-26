Stephen Phillip Larke Sells 350,000 Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 350,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total transaction of C$2,223,480.00.

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HWX opened at C$6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.79 and a 12-month high of C$8.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

About Headwater Exploration

HWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

