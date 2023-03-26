Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 13.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,883,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,290,000 after purchasing an additional 586,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steven Madden by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Steven Madden by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,011,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,648,000 after purchasing an additional 190,945 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Steven Madden Stock Up 0.4 %

SHOO stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Steven Madden Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.