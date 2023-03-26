StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
