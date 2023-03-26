Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.28.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $124.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.83 and its 200 day moving average is $129.78. The company has a market capitalization of $367.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

