Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 615 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.