Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) were down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.14 and last traded at $107.67. Approximately 977,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,527,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,065,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,917,123 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 360,975 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 511.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 167,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Articles

