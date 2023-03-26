Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 453,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $44,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $49,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Synaptics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $108.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.57. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $231.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

