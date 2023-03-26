TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.72 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.68 price objective (down previously from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of TCRR opened at $1.50 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.