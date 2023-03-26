Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Chairman Charif Souki Sells 778,700 Shares

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 778,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $778,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,814,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Charif Souki sold 470,433 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $522,180.63.

On Monday, March 20th, Charif Souki sold 418,299 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $481,043.85.

On Thursday, March 16th, Charif Souki sold 493,014 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $576,826.38.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $434,533.40.

On Monday, March 6th, Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $512,224.80.

On Friday, March 3rd, Charif Souki sold 451,150 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $699,282.50.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Charif Souki sold 378,254 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $559,815.92.

On Monday, February 27th, Charif Souki sold 371,957 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $572,813.78.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Charif Souki sold 1,923,283 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,077,252.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $804,180.52.

Tellurian Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,741,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tellurian by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,768,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after acquiring an additional 436,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,019,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 293,681 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,422,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

Further Reading

