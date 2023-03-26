Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.25 and last traded at $44.67. 124,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 925,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Terex Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

Terex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $594,339.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,365,700.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,176,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Terex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Terex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 115,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $4,701,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

