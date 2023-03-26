The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Major Shareholder Sells $652,812.18 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42.

On Monday, January 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 1,481 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,603.31.

GS stock opened at $312.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.83. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

