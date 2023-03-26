The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Trimmed by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $312.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

