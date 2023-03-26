The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.07.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $247.86 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $11,921,873. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

